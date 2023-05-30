business, Trading

Former central working committee member of the Nepali Congress and former Minister of State for Women, Children and Social Welfare, Mina Pande, passed away on Tuesday.

Born In 2008 BS, she died at her residence in Gaushala, Kathmandu. Her last rites were performed at Pashupati Aryaghat, where her body was kept for an hour for last tribute, said Nepali Congress Party Office Chief Secretary, Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Late Pande had started her political career from Nepal Student Union in 2035 BS. She became the member of NC central working committee for three times as well as a member of House of Representatives in 2048 BS, 2051 BS and 2074 BS.

Similarly, she was elected a Constituent Assembly member in 2064 BS. Pande became President of Nepal Women's Association, the sister organisation of the NC, twice.

The NC said the party lost an experienced woman leader and the demise of Pande is an irreparable loss to the party.

The NC decided to lower the party flag at half-mast at the central office and all district offices for three days from May 30 in reverence of late Pande.

Extending sorrow over Pande's demise, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba wished for eternal peace of the departed soul. President Deuba, on the behalf of the party and his own, extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

He was aggrieved much over the news on demise of leader Pande, he mentioned that her contribution for Nepal's democratic movement and women's rights would always be remembered in party history.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal