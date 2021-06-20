General

Nepali Congress leader Prakash Man Singh has said that NC after the 13th general convention has become weak reasoning that the party failed to run as per the system and process.

He made this opinion at an interaction with the theme of ‘Nepali Congress’s 14th general convention and its way ahead’ here on Sunday.

“It is worrying that party’s departmental organisations have not been formed for long despite the party’s statue state that all departmental organisations have to be formed within three months after the party’s general convention,” he said.

Claiming that the constitution was promulgated under the leadership of the NC, the former Deputy Prime Minister has called to shoulder the responsibility to safeguard the constitution.

On the occasion, NC central committee member Gagan Kumar Thapa urged all party leaders and cadres to unite to convene the party general convention.

On the occasion, Bagmati Province Assembly members Gita Wagle, Bijula Bam, Narottam Baidya and Prabhat Tamang asked for convening the party’s general convention on time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal