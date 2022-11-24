General

Nepali Congress leader and alliance candidate Bishnu Bahadur Karki has been elected a member of the House of Representatives from constituency no 2 of Nawalparasi Purba on Thursday.

Karki became successful to beat the long time winner of CPN UML’s Tilak Mahat from this constituency. Mahat was continuously elected the HoR member since 2048BS. This time, alliance candidate Karki defeated him with the margin of 2,021 votes.

Karki collected 36,104 votes while Mahat got 34,083 votes.

They were trailed by Shalik Ram Neupane of Rastriya Swatantra Party with 6,443 votes. Similarly, RPP’s Bishnu Prasad Sharma secured 3,343 votes.

In the 2074Bs general election, Karki was defeated by UML’s Mahat with the margin of 1,333 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal