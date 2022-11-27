General

Nepali Congress candidate Dig Bahadur Limbu has been elected to the member of the House of Representatives from Morang constityency-1. He received 25,794 votes.

Limbu’s closest rival Ghanshyam Khatiwada obtained 25,469 votes. Katiwada had defeated Limbu in 2074 BS.

Similarly, Umakanta Gautam of the CPN (UML) has been elected the member of Province Assembly from Morang-1 (1). He garnered 13,531 votes. Gautam’s closest rival Kushal Samba of the CPN (Maoist Centre) got 10,004 votes.

Likewise, Khadga Bahadur Basnet of the CPN (UML) won the election to the member of Province Assembly from Morang-1 (2). Basnet defeated his closest rival Upendra Prasad Ghimire of CPN (Unified Socialist), the common candidate of the left-democratic alliance, by 676 votes.

Basnet got 14,539 votes while Ghimire received 13,863.

Source: National News Agency Nepal