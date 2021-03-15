General

Joint General Secretary of main opposition Nepali Congress Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat today said the NC's main aim is mid-term elections. NC aspires to get to power with majority votes from the general elections, he said at a press conference organised in Dhangadhi by Nepal Press Union, Dhangadhi chapter. "We will not deviate from this goal," he said.

On whether the NC leads a new government, he responded that this would be determined by a calculation in the parliament. "If this calculation is in favour of the NC leading a new government, it must do so according to views within the party," he said. He however made it clear that the NC would not join a new government led by others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal