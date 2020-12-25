General

Next meeting of the Nepali Congress Central Working Committee has been scheduled for 3 January 2021.

The meeting underway to discuss the recent political development of the country since December 22 today has decided to hold next meeting on January 3 after marking the National Unity and Reconciliation Day on December 31.

Today's meeting focused its discussion on organizing protests in all 165 electoral constituencies across the country on December 28, informed NC office chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Central members Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Dr Minendra Rijal, Shanker Bhandari, Devendra Raj Kandel, Ramesh Lekhak, Sarita Prasadin and Kalpana Chaudhary aired their views at the meeting chaired by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal