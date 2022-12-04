General

Badri Prasad Pandey of the Nepali Congress has been elected as a member of the House of Representatives representing Bajura. He was elected with a total of 31,786 votes.

His nearest contender was Karna Bahadur Thapa of CPN (UML), who received 26,349 votes, according to the Office of the Chief Returning Officer, Bajura.

A former member of the National Assembly, Pandey has been elected to the House of Representatives for the first time. He was a member of the Constituent Assembly in 2070 and of the National Assembly in 2074.

Out of a total of 83,567 voters listed in the district, 59,757 votes were cast in the November 20 general elections.

Source: National News Agency Nepal