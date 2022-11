Human Rights

Dilli Raj Panta of the Nepali Congress has been elected to the member of the House of Representatives from Kailali constituency-5. Panta defeated his closest rival Naradmuni Rana of the CPN (UML) by 958 votes.

Panta received 21,392 votes while Rana got 20,318 votes. Similarly, an independent candidate Pushkarnath Ojha garnered 8,998 votes.

A total of 65,613 votes were cast in the constituency.

Source: National News Agency Nepal