Padma Bahadur Shahi of Nepali Congress has been elected as a member of the Provincial Assembly from Bajura Provincial Assembly (2). He was elected with a total of 20,119 votes. His nearest rival was Lal Bahadur Thapa of the CPN (UML), who received 17,521 votes, according to the Office of the Chief Returning Officer Bajura.

Of the total 53,626 voters in the constituency, 38,795 votes were cast in the November 20 elections.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Office announced the result of Provincial Assembly-1. Naresh Kumar Shahi of the CPN (Unified Socialist) was elected. He defeated UML candidate Baldev Regmi.

Chief Returning Officer Dhakaram Paudel said that the counting of votes for the House of Representatives seat from Bajura is still underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal