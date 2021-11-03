General

Nepali Congress Joint General Secretary Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said the Nepali Congress will garner majority votes in the upcoming general election and it will form own government.

Talking to journalists in Phungling, the headquarters of Taplejung district, today, he said, "The Nepali Congress will win in majority seats in the upcoming local, province and federal elections and it will form its own government." Dr Mahat said although the party is leading a coalition government at present, it will get majority votes in the coming election to be able to form government without other parties' support.

The NC joint general secretary believed that the country would move ahead on the path of development with the formation of government of the Nepali Congress. He added that the NC-led government would banish corruption from the country and revitalize the sectors hit by the COVID-19.

Dr Mahat reiterated that the party's general convention would be held on the stipulated date itself and he would be contesting for the post of general secretary. He called on the party leaders and cadres to prepare for the general convention of the party as well as the general election.

Regarding the dispute seen in the judiciary, the NC joint general secretary said the party was of the view that the judiciary itself should sort out the dispute.

He also alleged the erstwhile government led by KP Oli of not giving importance to the development of Taplejung. Leader Mahat underlined the need of developing and promoting religious tourism in the Pathibhara area.

Dr Mahat said the government should develop the Tamor corridor with priority.

Source: National News Agency Nepal