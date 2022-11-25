General

The Nepali Congress candidate for the election to the House of Representatives (HoR), Raju Thapa, has been elected from constituency no 1 of Syangja district. He defeated UML’s Narayan Prasad Marasini with the margin of 2,455 votes.

Thapa secured 31,999 votes while his nearest rival Marasini got 28,744. Similarly, they are trailed by Bodhraj Regmi of Rastriya Swatantra Party with 6,065 votes.

It is the third electoral competition between Thapa and Marasini. Thapa was elected the Constituent Assembly member in 2070BS election while Marasini won the 2074BS election for House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, CPN UML’s Sudhir Kumar Poudel became Provincial Assembly member from Syangja 1 (a) and Sita Sundas of the same party from Syangja 1 (b).

Source: National News Agency Nepal