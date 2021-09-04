General

Although ward level convention of the ruling Nepali Congress (NC) kicked off in the majority of the districts across the country from Friday, the ward convention of the NC in Baitadi district is yet to take place.

The ward convention in the district has fallen behind its original schedule due to lack of adequate preparation. As a result, the ward convention in the district is rescheduled for September 6, said Chatur Bahadur Chand, NC Baitadi Vice-President. “We will have ward level convention in all 84 wards on September 6,” Chand shared. The national convention of NC has been scheduled to be held from November 25 to 29 later this year.

Polling Officers have been appointed in all 84 wards of the district since Election Officer Pushparaj Joshi assumed his office in the district, said Chand.

The convention in ward level will elect a new leadership. In addition, the district chapter will also get the new leadership during this course, according to NC Baitadi chapter secretary Bir Bahadur Bista.

There are a total of 6,600 active members in Baitadi district to date. All the ward, district and province level conventions are expected to be held by 29 October this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal