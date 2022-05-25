General

Women office bearers and central members of Nepali Congress have demanded review of existing legal provision on limitation, arguing that it was impractical and unjust.

The victim of sexual violence must be ensured justice by meting out punishment to the perpetrators. At the meeting called at the initiation of Joint General Secretary of party, Mahalaxmi Upadhyay 'Dina', on Wednesday, the central members viewed the laws should be made practical and stringent to reduce the violence.

Upadhyay also drew the government's attention on addressing women rights and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights. Even the policy and programmes of the government must address such issues in light of existing social problems in the country, she stressed.

Surge of heinous crimes against women (sexual assault, and rape) are reported of late in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal