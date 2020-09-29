General

The Nepal Dalit Mukti Sangathan or Nepal Dalit Liberation Organisation (NDLO) has called for finding the culprits involved in the murder of Samjhana BK after rape and taking stern action against them.

"Nepal Dalit Mukti Sangathan strongly calls on the government to immediately find out the facts and truth, and hand down maximum punishment against the culprits as well as to provide compensation to the victim's family. It is regrettable that the culprits have not been identified and arrested even six days since the heinous crime occurred," the NDLO said in a press release today.

According to NDLO, 12-year-old Samjhana BK of Khikala, Masta Rural Municipality-2 in Bajhang district was murdered after her rape. NDLO is close to the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

It is said Samjhana had left her house at Khikala at around 5 pm last Wednesday to attend to the cattle but did not return home even after long. A search was launched and her mutilated body was found inside the local Shiva temple.

"This kind of incidents targeting the Dalit community people have been repeating and the confidence of the perpetrators is increasing as such incidents happening throughout the country are not promptly dealt with. Therefore, we strongly call on the government to take special steps on behalf the state to stop the repeat of such incidents," NDLO demanded.

Source: National News Agency Nepal