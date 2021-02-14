General

Newly-appointed Executive Director (ED) of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Hitendra Dev Shakya on Sunday assumed his office at the central office of NEA.

Shakya was appointed as the ED of NEA from the meeting of Council of Ministers held on February 8.

After assuming his office, Shakya said that quality in power supply, strengthening of transmission line and identifying market for power export were his major priorities.

He also promised to increase per capita power consumption to 500 units and expedite the ongoing projects of power production, transmission and distribution.

On the occasion, he shared that selling the power generated from the projects that had power purchase agreement (PPA) with the condition of take or pay was challenging in the rainy season.

Source: National News Agency Nepal