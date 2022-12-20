General

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) is to remove unsystematic cables placed along the Tripureshwor-Budhanilkantha area.

The NEA in a public notice today said that it would be doing away with wires placed unsystematically on the electric poles, those unused optical fibers and equipment fixed on the poles haphazardly.

Earlier, the NEA urged the respective service providers to pullout such cables and it decided to remove them on its own as the respective bodies seemed reluctant to do so.

The routes to be incorporated for the removal are Tripureshwor, Sundhara, Ratnapark, Keshar Mahal, Lainchaur, Lazimpat and Narayan Gopal Chowk to Budhanilkantha.

NEA said its move is supported by the Article 19 of NEA Act- 1984 and it will not be responsible for any possible loss during the removal of wires. It has apologized for any inconveniences to telephone, internet, cable TV users while pulling out the devices.

—

Source: National News Agency Nepal