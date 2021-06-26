General

The Nepal Electricity Authority has worked on disaster preparedness along with essential human resources for addressing any incident of disruption in power supply caused by floods and landslides. The road from Syafrubesi to Rasuwagadhi usually experiences landslides leading to disruption of power supply during monsoon every year.

As a result, the NEA, Rasuwa has maintained stock of electricity poles and power cables in case immediate replacement is required along the way. Regular power supply is a must to operate machines required to maintain records at the customs point with neighbouring China and to the under-construction 111 MW Rasuwagadhi hydropower project, said NEA Rasuwa chief Prem Bahadur Bhandari.

NEA ground staffers are currently working continuously to reconstruct and replace the power poles damaged by the landslides. As a result, power supply disruption has decreased this year in compared to the past, said local resident Kaminurpu Tamang. The NEA has been working with the locals to receive immediate reports about the damage cause to electricity poles and power cables.

Around 15,000 electricity poles have been installed in the district with transmission line measuring more than 600 kilometers to supply power in the district, said NEA senior supervisor Dhan Bahadur Tamang.

Electricity supply has now reached to all the regions of Rauwa except in Kurumrang of Uttargaya rural municipality and Langtang of Gosaikunda rural municipality. There are 9,900 customers of the NEA in the district, who are paying tariff worth Rs. 10 million monthly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal