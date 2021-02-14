General

Newly appointed Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Hitendra Dev Shakya, has assumed office today.

A Cabinet meeting on February 8 this year had appointed Shakya to the post.

Addressing an event organized here to welcome and congratulate him, Shakya pledged to increase power consumption rate to 500 units per individual in next four years.

He also committed to complete under-construction projects, streamline transmission and distribution projects and proceed construction of hydropower projects like Dudhkoshi Hydropower Project and Upper Arun Hydropower Project.

Source: National News Agency Nepal