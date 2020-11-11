education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Parbat Gurung, has said that it was necessary to make postal service timely.

At an interaction with office-bearers of the Postal Service Department at the Ministry today, Minister Gurung pointed out the need of new thought to take the postal service ahead as per the changing time.

Saying necessary discussion would be held with bodies concerned to make the postal service reliable and trust-worthy, he urged the office-bearers to bring action plan with new thought.

The Communications Minister directed the Department to make its service easy, smooth and reliable, saying the importance of postal service is increasing even in developed countries.

He added that the government was committed to revising necessary act, law, policy and working procedure for the same, expressing commitment that the cargo service run by private sector would also be made systematic.

Similarly, Ministry Secretary Hari Prasad Basyal asked the Department to move ahead strengthening the postal service.

Likewise, Director General of the Department, Abha Shrestha Karna briefed Minister Gurung about Department’s action plan.

Meanwhile, Minister Gurung took stock about Department of Printing, Office of Controller of Certification and Security Printing Centre today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal