Nepal-India bordering districts’ security officials have stressed on the need to develop a trans-country mechanism for the prevention and control of human trafficking.

During a workshop against the trafficking in persons organised by the Maiti Nepal in Nepalgunj, security officials from both countries echoed the need of having the inter-country mechanism to combat human trafficking.

The participants were of the view that human trafficking was the common issue of both countries and collective efforts from the local to national-level were required to prevent it. The need of an effective mechanism was highlighted to strengthen roles of local governments and non-government offices in the fight of human trafficking.

Nepalgunj sub-metropolis mayor Prashant Bista said open border system between Nepal and India had further posed a challenge in combating the trafficking in persons and combined efforts were needed to discourage it.

Banke Chief District Officer Surya Bahadur Khatri said human trafficking was a constant agenda of inter-country security meeting and special attention and measures were required against the common problem of both neighbours. “In addition to this, India is being used as a transit to illegally transport people to the third nations and its much cooperation is expected to prevent it.”

India SSB 42 no battalion commander Tapan Kumar Das presented an idea of utilizing the technology for wider and prompt communications and actions against human trafficking. He was of the opinion of making society aware of human trafficking right from the school level.

Maiti Nepal’s Chief Keshab Koirala briefed about the organisation’s efforts against the crime.

Source: National News Agency Nepal