General

Chief of Gandaki Province Prithvi Man Gurung has wished for further expansion, development and strengthening of democracy.

In a greetings exchange and reception programme on the occasion of Nepali New Year 2080 BS in Pokhara on Thursday, the Province Chief said that may this New Year encourage all of Nepalis for national unity, sustainable peace and social harmony along with the economic prosperity.

On the occasion, Province Chief Gurung said that the year 2079 BS could be taken as a remarkable period in terms of political, economic and social developments stating that all three layers of government held elections and the people have elected their representatives.

Likewise, Province Chief Gurung has called for moving ahead by rising above the partisan interest and developing a common viewpoint for the development of Gandaki Province through public participation.

Present on the occasion were Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Khagaraj Adhikari, chief judge of Pokhara High Court and other officials from the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal