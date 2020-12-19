General

The 35th general meeting of Nepal Forum of Environment Journalists (NEFEJ) has unanimously elected an 11-member new working committee with Kosmos Bishwokarma as president.

The general meeting was held on Friday through virtual means due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Likewise, Chandra Shekhar Karki has been elected the Vice-President, Nimesh Regmi the General Secretary, Pragati Dhakal the Secretary and Sabin Sharma the Treasurer of the NEFEJ working committee.

Shrishti Kafle and Sujata Karki have been elected the women members while Chhetu Sherpa and Rabin Sayami have been elected members from male category. Madhudevi Ghimire and Batu Krishna Uprety have been elected the Expert Members towards female and male category respectively.

Somnath Lamichhane and Ranjana Poudel have been elected members of the Account Committee with Gopal Tiwari as the coordinator.

Meanwhile, NEFEJ has conferred the Environment Journalism Award this year to Yam Bom, who works for the Ayomail. The newly-elected president Bishwokarma presented the award.

Source: National News Agency Nepal