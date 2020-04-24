General

Nepal Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperative Unions Ltd (NEFSCUN) has issued a 19-point guideline to the cooperative institutions for good governance management during the lockdown.

NEFSCUN Chair Paritosh Poudyal said the guidelines have been issued not to cut down the existing number of posts by analysing the capacity of the institutions, the phases of the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of the lockdown.

The national apex organisation of savings and credit cooperative societies and their district unions has made it clear through the guidelines that the pandemic period was not a holiday and all savings and credit cooperative institutions and societies have to function as per the institutional decision.

They are also required to prepare management plan for mobilising their personnel during the period of COVID-19 pandemic in order to continue providing their services in coordination with the local administration. The plans have to be decided through the Risk Management Taskforce at the policy level.

The guidelines require that the human resources working in the adverse situation should be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment, including sanitisers, masks, glasses. The workplace should be well-protected. They also require the institutions concerned to make minimum arrangements like additional insurance, motivation allowance, transportation vehicles, travel permits and the required communications expenses to the employees assigned to work during lockdown period.

Source: National News Agency