Literary figures Bir Nembang and Prof Dr Govindaraj Bhattarai have been prized with Amar Nembang Limbu Memorial Literary Prize.

The prize was handed over to them at a programme organised by Amar Nembang Limbu Memorial Foundation in Phidim on Monday. The prize carries a purse of Rs 50,000 each.

The prize was established in memory of litterateur and the then Chairman of Phalgunanda Rural Municipality Amar Kumar Nembang who passed away two years ago.

Offering the prize to the honoured personalities, Constituent Assembly member Bhismaraj Angdembe said that literature should share the lesson of prosperity and disseminate positive messages.

Bir Nembang is active in writing and in Limbuwan politics in the eastern districts. Likewise, Prof Dr Bhattarai is a retired professor from Tribhuwan University.

After receiving the prize, Nembang called for active participation of the stakeholders for social transformation through literature.

Likewise, Prof Dr Bhattarai appreciated the eco-writing of late Amar Kumar and stressed the need for internationalizing his literary creations after their translation into the English language.

Source: National News Agency Nepal