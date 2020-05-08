General

Parliamentary party deputy leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Subas Nembang has pointed out the unity among all parties to combat COVID-19 outbreak effectively.

Speaking in a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Friday, deputy leader Nembang argued that the ongoing lockdown was the compulsion to the government to contain COVID-19 outbreak and cooperation from all to the government’s effort was gaining success.

He extended thanks to all health workers, security personnel and media persons who are front liners in the critical hour of pandemic.

On another note, leader Nembang also former speaker at the HoR demanded the investigation into the alleged kidnap of lawmakers adding that he was always against any kind of evils.

Source: National News Agency