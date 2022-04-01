General

'Nepal 5P'—plastic, paper, printing, packaging and processing international exhibition has begun in Chitwan district.

The expo began from Thursday is taking place at Industrial Expo Centre, Bharatpur. Media Space Solution Pvt Ltd and Futurex Trade Fair and Invents Pvt Ltd have jointly organised the expo.

The expo will run till April 3 where there are stalls of more than 120 national and international companies.

Productions of plastic processing machinery, screen printing, containers, printing machines, plastic heaters, office stationery machines, printing spare parts, paper machinery, packaging machinery as well as other productions have been kept in display in the expo.

Source: National News Agency Nepal