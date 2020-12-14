Science & Technology

The Nepal Academy held a national poetry symposium amid a function here today. The academy is annually organizing national poetry competition since 2022 BS to mark its anniversary on 9th Ashad each year.

However, the programme was postponed on 9th Ashad this year due to COVID-19 pandemic and instead held today. The academy had received 502 poems for competition from across the country and of them 30 poems were selected for final round.

Of selected 30 poems, Poets Bhairavai Bugol and Prajwal Adhikari bagged first and second position while poets Ganesh Timilsina, Devaki Avilasi and Rejina Aapgain received third position.

The first winner received Rs 50,000, second winner received Rs 40, 000 while third got Rs 30,000 each.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai had inaugurated the Academy's 53rd AGB and 51st poetry symposium today.

On the occasion, Minister Bhattarai shared that such programmes bring cultural variety and talent to the public.

Source: National News Agency Nepal