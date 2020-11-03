General

Nepal Academy has re-published 'Chinka Pracheen Katha (The Ancient Stories from China)' in the Nepali language in connection with publishing ancient and historical books. The stories included in this book were translated into Nepali by Balachandra Sharma, the first Vice Chancellor of the Academy. It was first published by the Academy 52 years back. It is now re-issued in its second edition.

Academy's member secretary Prof Jagat Prasad Upadhyaya said the readers would be acquainted with the folk tales popular in China which has a rich ancient culture and civilization, the lifestyle of the people depicted in the stories, the folk belief system and the style and trend of story-telling.

Source: National News Agency Nepal