The national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines, has been permitted to transport dangerous goods. This is so far the first time in its operational history of 63 years that the National Airlines is allowed to carry dangerous goods in international flight.

Regulatory body, Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has granted permission letter for the transportation of dangerous goods. Earlier, the national flag carrier has been transporting dangerous goods by obtaining license for every three months. Now it has been provided with permanent license for the same.

With this it would be easier for carrying drugs of various categories and electronic goods in coming days. The NAC’s wide body A 330 with bearing capacity of around 14 tons cargo will be used for transporting dangerous goods. The NAC has expected that the permission will also enhance effectiveness of its aviation service.

In the presence of Minister for Tourism Prem Bahadur Ale, CAAN’s Director General Rajkumar Chhetri handed over the license to NAC Executive Director Yubaraj Adhikari amidst a programme on Monday.

On the occasion, Tourism Minister Ale said it was an achievement for Nepal to get approval for importing and exporting dangerous goods and it will also end hassles in the export and import and increase the income of NAC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal