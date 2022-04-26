General

The national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines, has decided to conduct three flights in a week from Kathmandu to Narita, Japan from May 1. Currently, two flights are conducted in a week to Narita.

The NA is conducting the flights on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday.

In a press release issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), there will be 140 passengers in the flight conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday while only 120 on Friday. It added that passengers' demand was growing in the wake of subsided state of COVID-19.

The airfare for Kathmandu-Narita is Rs 152,000 including tax in business class and Rs 119,000 in economy class. If anyone is found selling the ticket taking more than fixed airfare, he/she would be taken action, CAAN made it clear.

Source: National News Agency Nepal