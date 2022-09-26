General

The national men’s football team is playing an international friendly match against Bangladesh tomorrow. The match will be held at Dasharath Stadium in Tripureshwar and will start at 5:30 pm, according to All Nepal Football Association (ANFA).

Nepal and Bangladesh have faced each other 26 times in various competitions so far. The last meeting between Nepal and Bangladesh took place in 2021 in the SAFF Championship in Maldives, when they played a 1-1 draw.

For the friendly match, the ANFA has set ticket price of Rs 1,000 for VIP and Rs 500 for ordinary seats.

The Nepali team includes Captain Kiran Chemjong along with Bishal Shrestha, Deepak Karki, Bikes Kuthu, Rohit Chand, Anant Tamang, Bikas Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Bikas Khawas, Suman Aryal, Rejin Dhimal, Sudeep Gurung, Tej Tamang and Sesehang Angdembe.

Similarly, Bishal Rai, Sujal Shrestha, Suraj Jyuthkuri, Erik Bista, Bimal Ghartimagar, Anjan Bista, Hrithik Khadka, Manis Dangi and Ashish Chaudhary are also in the team.

Source: National News Agency Nepal