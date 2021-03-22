Key Issues

Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) on four different areas were signed between Nepal and Bangladesh today. The MoUs were signed in presence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari and her Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Abdul Hamid.

The MoUs on tourism cooperation, strengthening sanitary and phytosanitary cooperation, cultural exchange and Rohanpur-Singhabad Railway route were signed at the Office of the president of Bangladesh in Bangabandhu Bhawan here today.

The MoUs were signed by Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yadav Prasad Koirala and by Bangladeshi civil aviation secretary Mohammad Mokamel Hossain, Nepal's Industry, Commerce and Supplies Secretary Dinesh Bhattarai and Bangladeshi senior agriculture secretary Mohammad Mabahul Islam, Cultural Affairs Secretary Badrul Arefin and Commerce Secretary Mohammad Jafar Uddin respectively.

Prior to the signing of the MoU, talks were held between the two Presidents at the Rastrapati Bhawan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal