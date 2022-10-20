General

Nepal Army (NA)’s departmental team has become champions in the ITF taekwondo tournament under the 9th National Games.

The NA has continued its winning streak in the National Games with 13 gold, eight silver and three bronze medals. It may be noted that the NA had clinched champions title with 16 gold medals in the earlier 8th national games held in Nepalgunj and 17 gold medals in the 7th national sports event in Biratnagar.

Media Coordinator of the tournament, Pukar KC shared that the NA secured altogether 24 medals in single pattern, team pattern, single sparring and team sparring.

NA coach Gyan Prasad Khatry said his team had continued its champion journey since the 7th National Games.

Likewise, Bagmati province has secured second position in the ITF taekwondo tournament with six gold, three silver and three bronze medals. Gandaki province turned third with five gold, eight silver and two bronze medals.

Lumbini province clinched one gold, three silver and eight bronze medals. The Armed Police Force (APF)’s departmental team won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Karnali province secured two silver and two bronze medals in the tournament. Similarly, Nepal Police obtained four bronze and Madhes province clinched only one bronze. Sudurpaschim province did not win a single medal in the tournament.

As many as 250 players from seven provinces and three departmental teams had participated in the tournament. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal