Work progress of five projects being implemented in the country in the fiscal year 2019/20 has been found to be over 80 percent.

Among the national pride projects managed by the Nepal Army under the Defence Ministry, the project entitled ‘From Bunker to Barrack’ has witnessed outstanding progress. As part of the programme, the NA team had already completed the construction of 121 buildings before the stipulated deadline. According to the Defence Ministry, the NA has constructed 15 physical infrastructures from the appropriated budget of over Rs 1.82 billion for the same. At a time when the country’s majority of projects have been in limbo owing to the COVID-19, the annual work progress of the programme is 102.5 percent.

The work progress against annual target of the ongoing construction of Kaligandaki corridor is also cent percent, the ministry sources said. Budget Rs 250 million was appropriated for the project in the fiscal year.

Likewise, the yearly performance progress of Karnali corridor was presented to be 93 percent and Benighat-Arughat-Larkebhanjyang road to be cent percent. Budget Rs 350 million was set forth for the Karnali corridor and Rs 117.5 million for Benighat-Arughat-Larkebhanjyang road.

The construction of Darchula-Ghantibazaar trial track road also witnessed 80 percent progress in the fiscal year.

Fast track construction sees 42.8 percent progress

Among the Defence Ministry’s projects listed below 50 percent work progress against the annual target are fast track, National Defence University and reconstruction of earthquake-devastated infrastructures.

Annual work progress of the country’s most-debated national pride project Kathmandu-Terai-Madhes fast track has limited to 42.8 percent. Delay in the approval of Detail Project Report (DPR) and selection of international consultants in the fiscal year 2019/20 has affected the progress of the project. According to the ministry, over spending of time in the preparation of ‘Holistic plan and tender document’ of the project also constrained the efforts for achieving targets. Difficulty in the mobilization of technical teams with necessary equipment due to lockdown also resulted in failure to achieve the targets. A huge budget of Rs 4.46 was earmarked for the construction of fast track.

In the fiscal year, the task related to preparation for the establishment of National Defence University saw 40.29 percent progress against the target set. The ministry shared various works including approval of infrastructure development committee, discussion on broader concept paper draft and development of organizational structure were undertaken during the period.

The government had decided to construct the university stretching over the area of 740 ropanis of land in Sanga Bhanjyang, Kavre. Budget Rs 200 million was appropriated for the project.

The reconstruction of earthquake-devastated structures has witnessed 30 percent progress against the target. Rs 81.5 million was appropriated for the project, shared the ministry. Delayed budget release and lockdown troubled the mobilization of labourers and transportation of materials which resulted in sluggish progress, the ministry’s performance progress report stated.

The Ministry has recommended adequate allocation of budget and authorization to achieve the annual targets of the national pride projects including Kaligandaki corridor, Karnali corridor, Benighat-Arughat-Larkebhanjyang, Khandbari-Sankhuwasabha and Darcula-Tinkar. Prompt solution of the distribution of compensation of land of Khokana area along the Kathmandu-Terai-Madhes fast track and easy legal arrangement for the extraction and use of construction materials from public land, forest, rivers/rivulets and at local level should be put on top priority according to the ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal