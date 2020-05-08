General

Nepal Army has mobilized health teams to different States with over 5,000 test-kits to collect the nasal and throat swabs of the suspected ones.

The health teams equipped with necessary medical appliances have been sent to State-1, State-2, Gandaki State and State-5 on Friday. The COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre at Nepal Army’s Chhauni Barrack coordinated for it.

The team comprises trained persons from Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and the one from Ministry of Health and Population.

The swabs would be collected from Udayapur, Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Nawalparasi Purba, Nawalparasi Paschim, Arghakhanchi, Rupandehi, Gulmi, Kapilvastu, Pyuthan, Dang, Banke and Bardiya, the places at high risk of COVID-19.

So far 102 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country, many of them belonging to these districts.

Considering the chances of contract to other people from those infected ones, the health team will collect nasal and throat swabs from the suspected ones. The team will collect the swab by May 10 and will send to lab for the test, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Source: National News Agency