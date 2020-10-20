General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that Nepal attaches great importance to the Belt and Road Cooperation and Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, and has accorded high priority in advancing its healthy development.

In a message given to the First Conference of the Nepal-China Political Parties’ Joint Consultation Mechanism on Belt and Road Cooperation for Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network via video link on Tuesday, PM Oli said Nepal and China are now working on finalizing the implementation of the BRI and for building Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network. “The MoU on cooperation under BRI sign between the two countries in 2017 aims to strengthen cooperation in connectivity sectors including transit transport, logistic systems, transport network security and related infrastructures development such a railway, road, civil aviation, power grid, information and communication,” according to the PM.

PM Oli's message was read out by Chairman of National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timsina. In his message, PM Oli also hoped that the Conference will help foster deeper political cooperation and build consensus between the political parties of both Nepal and China on advancing the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network.

Recalling his official visits to China in 2016 and 2018, the PM stated that the signing of the Transit Transport Agreement during his first visit was a landmark development with a far-reaching strategic significance for both Nepal and China.

Similarly, the PM added that the high-level visits held recently have contributed in deepening friendship by elevating Nepal-China bilateral relations to strategic partnership featuring everlasting friendship for development and prosperity.

“I hope that the platform would help further advance and promote BRI cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries,” the PM stated. In this connection, we sincerely welcome President Xi’s visit for ‘building a community of a shared future for humanity and greater cooperation among nations particularly through the BRI for economic prosperity’, the PM further highlighted the issue.

On the occasion, PM Oli shared that Nepal Communist Party has been making strenuous efforts to realize the aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.

Likewise, Chief of International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Song Tao said that China and Nepal are good neighbors, good friends, and good partners enjoying long-lasting friendship.

Recalling, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Nepal, he highlighted the need for upgrading bilateral relations to a friendly and cooperative strategic partnership for development and prosperity. “Leaders of the two countries reached important consensus on Belt and Road cooperation and on building a Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network. Our conference today is aimed at implementing the consensus, building consensus among political parties in Nepal and various communities, so as to usher in steady progress in Belt and Road cooperation and benefit the two countries and two peoples”, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal