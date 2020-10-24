General

Nepal has won two honourable mention awards under the Global e-Competition on Astronomy and Astrophysics this year.

Rahul Ranjan Sah from St. Xavier's College, Maitighar and Amshu Raj Sedhain from Capital College and Research College, Koteshwor bagged the award, said Suresh Bhattarai, chairperson of the Nepal Astronomical Society.

The attending team led by the Society Chairperson Bhattarai involved project coordinator and director of the Society Manisha Dawa and associate member and former Olympiad Bijaya Chandra Luitel and Ankit Benju Shrestha, said the Society.

Nepal won the award in individual category. The competition ran in individual and group categories. Started from September 25, the competition concluded on October 23.

In individual category, 279 people from 40 countries participated in the competition and 154 in group category. Fourteen students selected from the 7th National Astronomy Olympiad took part in the competition.

Application for the 8th National Astronomy Olympiad would be announced soon, according to a statement issued by the Society.

Source: National News Agency Nepal