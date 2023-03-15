Entertainment, Fashion

Nepal-Bangladesh Art and Culture Festival 2023 has kicked off in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. The five-day event is being held by the Embassy of Nepal, Dhaka in collaboration with the Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society and with the support of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Minister for Education of Bangladesh Dr Dipu Moni and Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari jointly inaugurated the festival on Tuesday amidst a special ceremony held at the Academy in Dhaka.

The festival is one of the events organised this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Nepal and Bangladesh. It aims at showcasing the rich artistic traditions and cultural heritages of Nepal and Bangladesh, the Embassy of Nepal said in a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Bhandari underscored the close cultural and linguistic linkages that serve as the foundation of Nepal-Bangladesh friendship. He expressed hope that the festival would be instrumental in further cementing the artistic and cultural bonds between the two countries.

Chief Guest of the event, Dr Moni appreciated the efforts made by both sides to promote rich and vibrant art and cultural heritages and highlighted the importance of cultural exchanges to further strengthen the relationships between Bangladesh and Nepal.

Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Shabhir Ahmad Chowdhury underlined the cultural similarities between Nepal and Bangladesh and stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy in further consolidating political and economic relations.

Mr Salahuddin Ahmed, Secretary of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, commended the initiative and pledged the Academy's continued support in promoting art and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Delivering his welcome remarks, President of Bangladesh-Nepal Friendship Society Moshiur Ahmed stressed the significance of the festival in celebrating the longstanding friendship between Nepal and Bangladesh.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by over 250 guests including diplomats, artists, scholars, students, and people from all walks of life.

The Festival includes a five-day long painting and photography exhibition that will showcase the artworks from Nepal and Bangladesh at the National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. A total of 53 artworks of 33 Nepali artists and over 80 artworks of 50 Bangladeshi artists will be put on display during the exhibition.

A cultural show including the performances by artists from both countries will be held today. The closing ceremony of the Festival will be held on March 18 at Jatiya Chitrashala Plaza Auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, it is stated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal