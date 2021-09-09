Games, sports

The national women team of Nepal and Bangladesh are playing friendly football match this afternoon. The match is being held at 5pm at Dasharath Stadium, Tripureshwor.

Both teams will play next match coming Sunday. Earlier, the Nepali women football team had played the friendly matches with Qatar, Kuwait and Malaysia.

Nepal is playing with Bangladesh as part of the selection match for AFC Women Asian Cup-2022 to be held in Uzbekistan. Under the Asian Cup selection round, Nepal belongs to group 'F'. Hong Kong and Philippines also belong to the same group.

All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) has informed that Nepal is playing against Philippines on September 18 and with Hong Kong on September 21. The top team in the group will be qualified to participate in the Asian Cup to be held in India next year. The Nepali women football team has been trained by Gary Philips.

Source: National News Agency Nepal