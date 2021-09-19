Games, sports

Nepal defeated Oman by seven wickets in the ICC World Cup Cricket League-2 One Day International (ODI) Tri-series.

Oman had given the target of 122 runs for Nepal. The team Nepal met the target in just 18.2 overs.

In the match held in the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Sunday, Oman lost the toss and got to bat first and made 121 runs losing all the wickets in the 37.1 overs.

Oman's team captain Zisan Maqsood made 41 runs in 66 bowls.

Similarly, Nepali team’s fastest bowler Karan KC and spinner Sandeep Lamichhane performed best in the match. Karan and Sandeep took equal four wickets while Sharad Vesawkar took two wickets.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nepal had lost the match against Oman by five wickets. Nepal had beaten the USA by the five wickets in the first match while the USA had defeated Nepal by six wickets in the second match on last Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal