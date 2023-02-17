Games

Nepal has beaten Scotland in the Triangular Series of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League-2 held at the Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University cricket ground today.

Nepal met the target of 275-run in 47 overs at the loss of seven wickets. Dipendra Singh Airi hammered 85 runs off 116 deliveries facing 116 balls. He stroke eight fours and one six.

Likewise, Kushal Malla gathered 81 runs, including nine fours and four sixes facing 67 deliveries. Another cricketer Sompal Kami made 24 runs unbeaten while Gulsan Jha contributed 17 runs.

Kushal Bhurtel scored 16 runs. Likewise, Ashif Sheikh made nine runs, captain Rohit Poudel six runs, Sandeep Jora five and Gyanendra Malla four runs in the match.

Towards bowling, Mark Watt and Crish Sole took three wickets each while Michael Leask sent one to pavilion.

Put on bat after losing the toss, Scotland earlier had set the 274-run target in limited 50 overs at the loss of nine wickets.

Michael Leask had made the highest (107) runs off 85 balls unbeaten for Scotland. He stroke nine sixes and three fours.

Similarly, Jack Jarwis made 26-run while Christopher McBride gathered 22 runs.

Likewise, Mark Watt gathered 20 runs while Captain Richie Berrington and Tomas Makintos contributed equal 19 runs. Chris Greaves made 16 runs and Mathew Cross two.

Towards bowling, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets while Kushal Malla took two wickets. Nepali bowlers, Sompal Kami, Deependra Singh Airi and Kushal Bhurtel took one each. Nepal will take on Namibia tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal