Nepal-Canada Friendship and Cultural Association Nepal has marked 58 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Nepal and China.

On the occasion, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta shared progress in the expansion of Nepal's trade and commerce with other countries including Canada. Minister Bhatta, the chief guest of the programme, also extended his gratefulness to the Canadian government for its gesture of good will to Nepal and Nepali.

Also speaking at the programme presided over by Association chair Prof Dr Pradeep Kumar Khadka were National Assembly member Komal Wali and former ambassador Shambhuram Simkhada.

Both the speakers appreciated Canada for providing safe and convenient living environment to Nepali immigrants there. Though Nepal and Canada are geographically distant, the advancement of information and communications technology has made the bilateral relations convenient, said former diplomat Simkhada.

A journal 'Souvenir' was also launched on the occasion. The journal edited by its Vice-chairperson Prof Dr Gopal Pokharel was dedicated to highlight friendly relations between Nepal and Canada during the period of over five and a half decades.

Source: National News Agency Nepal