Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that Nepal and China have promoted and strengthened the bilateral relations to a new height in many areas in recent years.

During the courtesy call paid by a delegation led by Vice Minister of Communist Party China International Department, Guo Yezhou, on Sunday night, Prime Minister Oli expressed belief that China has been supporting Nepal as a close neighbor and a friend of Nepal. China has been providing supports and assistance in each and every sectors of Nepal and it would be continued in days ahead too, said PM Oli's Foreign Affairs Advisor, Dr Rajan Bhattarai.

PM Oli said that both countries and parties have been enjoying excellent bilateral relations since a long time and furthermore in recent years.

On the occasion, the Vice Minister conveyed New Year 2021 Greetings from the General Secretary and President Xi Jinping to the Chairman of the Nepal Communist Party and Prime Minister Oli.

The Chinese side expressed their happiness about the deepening and widening relations between two countries and two parties based on mutual interest and respect.

The Chinese delegation also paid courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday night itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal