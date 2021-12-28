General

Nepal has clinched the title of Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Championship by defeating Uzbekistan.

Nepal won the title beating Uzbekistan in a set of 3-2 in the match held today at Sahid Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium at Dhaka Mirpur of Bangladesh. This is Nepal's second international title in the history of Nepali volleyball.

Earlier in 2019, Nepal had won the first series of this championship held in Bangladesh by defeating Maldives.

Six countries—host Bangladesh, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan had participated under women category in the championship held from December 23.

Source: National News Agency Nepal