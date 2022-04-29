General

Minister for Urban Development, Ram Kumari Jhakri, has said that Nepal was committed to work with international community for the effective implementation of new urban 'agenda' by building sustainable city to achieve sustainable development goals and climate targets.

Addressing a high-level meeting of the UNGA related to implementation assessment of new urban agenda at New York on Thursday, Minister Jhakri opined that planned urbanization guided by the spirit of sustainability and equality would bring decent employment, economic growth and investment opportunities in the city.

As per the New Urban Agenda, Nepal has determined national standard as well as implemented national strategy and directives for urbanization, implemented Right to Housing Act -2018, and more than 3,000 houses were constructed as handed over to the families under 'Safe Citizen Housing Programme', she mentioned.

Sharing about Nepal's commitment to achieve net-zero emission target till 2045, Minister Jhakri laid emphasis on environment-friendly urban development plan for pollution and garbage management and clean energy promotion.

She further said that special attention has been paid in retrofitting to save old urban areas in future from earthquake as Nepal is at risk of earthquake.

The Urban Development Minister called to ensure financial and technical assistance to development partners including UN system for the implementation of new urban agenda.

Source: National News Agency Nepal