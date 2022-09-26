General

Nepal has been defeated by Maldives in the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Women’s Basketball Championship. Nepal faced a 51-47 defeat at the hands of the hosts Maldives in the opening match of the Championship held in Male, the Maldives last night.

In the previous edition of the Championship, Nepal had trounced the Maldives 77-36.

Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives are taking part in the Championship this time. Nepal will play its next match against Sri Lanka on September 27.

Nepal will play against Bhutan in the last match of the Round Robin on September 28. Sadina Shrestha is the Nepali team captain while Bikas Shahi is the coach and Niranjan Satyal is the team manager.

Source: National News Agency Nepal