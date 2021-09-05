Games

Nepal has conceded a 2-1 defeat to India in a friendly match held at Tripureshwor-based Dasharath Stadium on Sunday. Before the first half, Nepali players in a defensive mode successfully played a goalless draw against its relatively strong contender, India.

However, after the second half, India led the match 1-0 with a goal from Pharukh Chaudhary in the 62nd minute.

Indian Captain Sunil Chhetri scored second goal in the 80th minute leading to a 2-0 score. This built up pressure on the Nepali team, leading it to be attacking. Fruitfully, Nepal in response scored a goal in the 87th minute. Tej Tamang scored the goal.

In a friendly match on Saturday, Nepal had played a 1-1 draw against India.

The matches were organised in preparations for the SAFF Championships scheduled to take place in Maldives on October 3-13.

Besides Nepal, other participating teams are India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal