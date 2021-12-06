Health & Safety, medical

Nepal has confirmed first two cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

A foreign national and a Nepali person, who have recently reached Nepal, have been confirmed to have contracted the new variant, according to the Ministry of Health and Populations. The infected Nepali person is found to have been in contact with the infected foreign national.

The Ministry shortly organised a press conference in the presence of Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada following the confirmation of the variant.

The variant caseload was from infection tests of 66 people who have arrived in Nepal from foreign countries alongside the infected ones, according to the ministry secretary Dr Roshan Pokharel.

Following this, he urged people to stay alert and follow the health protocols.

Source: National News Agency Nepal