The London-based Nepali Embassy has completed a three-day programme to mark the National Day and 5th Constitution Day.

On the first day of the celebration on September 18 (Friday), the Nepal Development Conference, jointly organized by the Embassy of Nepal and Nepal-UK Trade and Investment forum, successfully held through zoom platform.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Lawmaker of House of Lords and Nepal –UK Trade and Investment Forum vice-chair of All-party Parliamentary Group for Nepal Lord Sheikh, Forum vice-chair Lord Karan Wilimoria, British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt, vice-chairperson of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Chandra Prasad Dhakal and Nepal’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Dr Durga Bahadur Subedi had addressed the programme.

Highlighting investment opportunities in Nepal, the speakers urged the businesspersons and investors of the UK for promoting trade and investment in Nepal.

Likewise, on the second day on Saturday, a national day special function and Nepali music festival was organized in the Embassy. On the occasion, Ambassador Dr Subedi wished for good health and happiness and prosperity of all Nepali sisters and brothers residing in the UK, Ireland and Malta. Ambassador Dr Subedi also read out the messages of best wishes of President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

On the third day, the Nepali Embassy in collaboration with the Nepal-Ireland Society and Ireland Nepal Chamber of Commerce conducted the National Day and Nepal Development Conference in a virtual platform. On the occasion, an intensive interaction was held on the opportunities of and challenges for promoting education, tourism and trade and investment between Nepal and Ireland.

Source: National News Agency Nepal