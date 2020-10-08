General

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota and President of Cyprus House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris, exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Cyprus.

They had telephone conversation on Thursday. Both of them said the relations between the two countries were cordial. Cyprus as a member of European Union has a special presence, reminded Speaker Sapkota, according to Sapkota's press advisor Shreedhar Neupane.

More than 10,000 Nepalis are working in Cyprus, so the management of the workers could be eased with government to government coordination. Cyprus has also created opportunity to Nepali students for higher study, Speaker Sapkota said, extending thanks to Cyprus for providing support to Nepalis living there in the wake of COVID-19.

On the occasion, President of Cyprus House of Representatives Syllouris reminded that his scheduled visit to Nepal for Sagarmatha Sambad was cancelled due to COVID-19. He expressed commitment to take initiative for government level coordination to bring in Nepali workers in his country after Nepal formally sends a letter to this end.

Source: National News Agency Nepal